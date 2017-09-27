Previous Story
Sorry, kids: Apple's new Face ID isn't meant for you
Posted On 27 Sep 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- Sorry,%20kids:%20Apple's%20new%20Face%20ID%20isn't%20meant%20for%20you" target="_blank">
-
- Sorry,%20kids:%20Apple's%20new%20Face%20ID%20isn't%20meant%20for%20you" target="_blank">
- Sorry,%20kids:%20Apple's%20new%20Face%20ID%20isn't%20meant%20for%20you" target="_blank">
- Sorry,%20kids:%20Apple's%20new%20Face%20ID%20isn't%20meant%20for%20you" target="_blank">
-
-