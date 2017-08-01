Previous Story
Smooth: 12 inmates used peanut butter to get out of jail, authorities say
Posted On 01 Aug 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Smooth:%2012%20inmates%20used%20peanut%20butter%20to%20get%20out%20of%20jail,%20authorities%20say" target="_blank">
-
- Smooth:%2012%20inmates%20used%20peanut%20butter%20to%20get%20out%20of%20jail,%20authorities%20say" target="_blank">
- Smooth:%2012%20inmates%20used%20peanut%20butter%20to%20get%20out%20of%20jail,%20authorities%20say" target="_blank">
- Smooth:%2012%20inmates%20used%20peanut%20butter%20to%20get%20out%20of%20jail,%20authorities%20say" target="_blank">
-
-