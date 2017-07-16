Previous Story
Singer Aaron Carter arrested on DUI, marijuana charges, Georgia officer says
Posted On 16 Jul 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- Singer%20Aaron%20Carter%20arrested%20on%20DUI,%20marijuana%20charges,%20Georgia%20officer%20says" target="_blank">
-
- Singer%20Aaron%20Carter%20arrested%20on%20DUI,%20marijuana%20charges,%20Georgia%20officer%20says" target="_blank">
- Singer%20Aaron%20Carter%20arrested%20on%20DUI,%20marijuana%20charges,%20Georgia%20officer%20says" target="_blank">
- Singer%20Aaron%20Carter%20arrested%20on%20DUI,%20marijuana%20charges,%20Georgia%20officer%20says" target="_blank">
-
-