Previous Story
Siding with Roy Moore is another case of the President using his own version of the truth for his political needs
Posted On 21 Nov 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Siding%20with%20Roy%20Moore%20is%20another%20case%20of%20the%20President%20using%20his%20own%20version%20of%20the%20truth%20for%20his%20political%20needs" target="_blank">
-
- Siding%20with%20Roy%20Moore%20is%20another%20case%20of%20the%20President%20using%20his%20own%20version%20of%20the%20truth%20for%20his%20political%20needs" target="_blank">
- Siding%20with%20Roy%20Moore%20is%20another%20case%20of%20the%20President%20using%20his%20own%20version%20of%20the%20truth%20for%20his%20political%20needs" target="_blank">
- Siding%20with%20Roy%20Moore%20is%20another%20case%20of%20the%20President%20using%20his%20own%20version%20of%20the%20truth%20for%20his%20political%20needs" target="_blank">
-
-