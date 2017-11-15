Previous Story
Shooter spent 6 minutes trying to enter locked-down school
Posted On 15 Nov 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Shooter%20spent%206%20minutes%20trying%20to%20enter%20locked-down%20school" target="_blank">
-
- Shooter%20spent%206%20minutes%20trying%20to%20enter%20locked-down%20school" target="_blank">
- Shooter%20spent%206%20minutes%20trying%20to%20enter%20locked-down%20school" target="_blank">
- Shooter%20spent%206%20minutes%20trying%20to%20enter%20locked-down%20school" target="_blank">
-
-