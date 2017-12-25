Previous Story
She's a 63-year-old first-year student at the school that enslaved her ancestors
Posted On 25 Dec 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- She's%20a%2063-year-old%20first-year%20student%20at%20the%20school%20that%20enslaved%20her%20ancestors" target="_blank">
-
- She's%20a%2063-year-old%20first-year%20student%20at%20the%20school%20that%20enslaved%20her%20ancestors" target="_blank">
- She's%20a%2063-year-old%20first-year%20student%20at%20the%20school%20that%20enslaved%20her%20ancestors" target="_blank">
- She's%20a%2063-year-old%20first-year%20student%20at%20the%20school%20that%20enslaved%20her%20ancestors" target="_blank">
-
-