Previous Story
Shell casings were scattered all over. Gunshot victims lay in the hallways, first responders say.
Posted On 25 Feb 2018
By : LINewsRadio
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Shell%20casings%20were%20scattered%20all%20over.%20Gunshot%20victims%20lay%20in%20the%20hallways,%20first%20responders%20say." target="_blank">
-
- Shell%20casings%20were%20scattered%20all%20over.%20Gunshot%20victims%20lay%20in%20the%20hallways,%20first%20responders%20say." target="_blank">
- Shell%20casings%20were%20scattered%20all%20over.%20Gunshot%20victims%20lay%20in%20the%20hallways,%20first%20responders%20say." target="_blank">
- Shell%20casings%20were%20scattered%20all%20over.%20Gunshot%20victims%20lay%20in%20the%20hallways,%20first%20responders%20say." target="_blank">
-
-