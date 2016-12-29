photo SlominsLINewsBanner2-1.png
BREAKING NEWS

Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

Posted On 29 Dec 2016
By :
Comment: 0

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.

Leave a Reply

*

photo charity.jpg
December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  
photo charity.jpg

On Air Now

2016-2017 New York Islanders Schedule

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

WATCH: Girls Gotta Eat at Brewology295

photo charity.jpg

Headlines

A look at areas Obama has protected
President Obama this week established two more national monuments, raising […]
Thu, Dec 29, 2016
Headlines
Syria ceasefire deal: How Russia and Turkey seized the initiative
Call it a pop-up alliance. After spending much of this […]
Thu, Dec 29, 2016
Headlines
Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
Tennis great Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian are […]
Thu, Dec 29, 2016
Headlines

WATCH: VIDEOS WITH CHEF PLUM

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers
photo charity.jpg

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
45°
moderate rain
humidity: 93%
wind: 3mph WNW
H 44 • L 38
36°
Fri
35°
Sat
45°
Sun
43°
Mon
52°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup