Previous Story
Senator wants to see records on Trump's sale of Palm Beach mansion to Russian
Posted On 10 Feb 2018
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Senator%20wants%20to%20see%20records%20on%20Trump's%20sale%20of%20Palm%20Beach%20mansion%20to%20Russian" target="_blank">
-
- Senator%20wants%20to%20see%20records%20on%20Trump's%20sale%20of%20Palm%20Beach%20mansion%20to%20Russian" target="_blank">
- Senator%20wants%20to%20see%20records%20on%20Trump's%20sale%20of%20Palm%20Beach%20mansion%20to%20Russian" target="_blank">
- Senator%20wants%20to%20see%20records%20on%20Trump's%20sale%20of%20Palm%20Beach%20mansion%20to%20Russian" target="_blank">
-
-