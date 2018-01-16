Previous Story
Senator says Trump definitely used 'shithole' to describe African nations, despite evolving explanations
Posted On 16 Jan 2018
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Senator%20says%20Trump%20definitely%20used%20'shithole'%20to%20describe%20African%20nations,%20despite%20evolving%20explanations" target="_blank">
-
- Senator%20says%20Trump%20definitely%20used%20'shithole'%20to%20describe%20African%20nations,%20despite%20evolving%20explanations" target="_blank">
- Senator%20says%20Trump%20definitely%20used%20'shithole'%20to%20describe%20African%20nations,%20despite%20evolving%20explanations" target="_blank">
- Senator%20says%20Trump%20definitely%20used%20'shithole'%20to%20describe%20African%20nations,%20despite%20evolving%20explanations" target="_blank">
-
-