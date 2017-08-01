Previous Story
Senator announces bipartisan health care hearing on Obamacare
Posted On 01 Aug 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Senator%20announces%20bipartisan%20health%20care%20hearing%20on%20Obamacare" target="_blank">
-
- Senator%20announces%20bipartisan%20health%20care%20hearing%20on%20Obamacare" target="_blank">
- Senator%20announces%20bipartisan%20health%20care%20hearing%20on%20Obamacare" target="_blank">
- Senator%20announces%20bipartisan%20health%20care%20hearing%20on%20Obamacare" target="_blank">
-
-