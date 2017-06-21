Previous Story
Senate GOP health plan may not protect millions on Medicaid expansion
Posted On 21 Jun 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- Senate%20GOP%20health%20plan%20may%20not%20protect%20millions%20on%20Medicaid%20expansion" target="_blank">
-
- Senate%20GOP%20health%20plan%20may%20not%20protect%20millions%20on%20Medicaid%20expansion" target="_blank">
- Senate%20GOP%20health%20plan%20may%20not%20protect%20millions%20on%20Medicaid%20expansion" target="_blank">
- Senate%20GOP%20health%20plan%20may%20not%20protect%20millions%20on%20Medicaid%20expansion" target="_blank">
-
-