Previous Story
Sen. Murphy: 'Willing to move forward' with GOP on bump stock ban
Posted On 08 Oct 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Sen.%20Murphy:%20'Willing%20to%20move%20forward'%20with%20GOP%20on%20bump%20stock%20ban" target="_blank">
-
- Sen.%20Murphy:%20'Willing%20to%20move%20forward'%20with%20GOP%20on%20bump%20stock%20ban" target="_blank">
- Sen.%20Murphy:%20'Willing%20to%20move%20forward'%20with%20GOP%20on%20bump%20stock%20ban" target="_blank">
- Sen.%20Murphy:%20'Willing%20to%20move%20forward'%20with%20GOP%20on%20bump%20stock%20ban" target="_blank">
-
-