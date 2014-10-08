photo SlominsLINewsBanner2-1.png
Selden man dies in motorcycle crash

Posted On 08 Oct 2014
A Selden man is dead following a head-on motorcycle crash in Centereach. 

Daniel Gutierrez was riding west on Middle Country Road near Rustic Road at around 9 o’clock last night when his Yamaha collided with an SUV that was going east.  The 24-year-old was ejected from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene.  The driver of the SUV and her passengers suffered minor injuries. 

Both the motorcycle and the car have been impounded for safety checks and Suffolk County police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to call them. 

  1. Aimee Flematti October 8, 2014 at 12:20 pm Reply

    Im so sorry for the loss of this young beautiful soul! He will be missed!

