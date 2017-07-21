Previous Story
Scaramucci sorry for calling Trump a 'hack' with a 'big mouth' in 2015
Posted On 21 Jul 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- Scaramucci%20sorry%20for%20calling%20Trump%20a%20'hack'%20with%20a%20'big%20mouth'%20in%202015" target="_blank">
-
- Scaramucci%20sorry%20for%20calling%20Trump%20a%20'hack'%20with%20a%20'big%20mouth'%20in%202015" target="_blank">
- Scaramucci%20sorry%20for%20calling%20Trump%20a%20'hack'%20with%20a%20'big%20mouth'%20in%202015" target="_blank">
- Scaramucci%20sorry%20for%20calling%20Trump%20a%20'hack'%20with%20a%20'big%20mouth'%20in%202015" target="_blank">
-
-