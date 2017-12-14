Previous Story
Rubio says he's a 'no' on tax bill unless he gets child tax credit
Posted On 14 Dec 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Rubio%20says%20he's%20a%20'no'%20on%20tax%20bill%20unless%20he%20gets%20child%20tax%20credit" target="_blank">
-
- Rubio%20says%20he's%20a%20'no'%20on%20tax%20bill%20unless%20he%20gets%20child%20tax%20credit" target="_blank">
- Rubio%20says%20he's%20a%20'no'%20on%20tax%20bill%20unless%20he%20gets%20child%20tax%20credit" target="_blank">
- Rubio%20says%20he's%20a%20'no'%20on%20tax%20bill%20unless%20he%20gets%20child%20tax%20credit" target="_blank">
-
-