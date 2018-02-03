Previous Story
Report: Nominee who called belief in climate change a 'kind of paganism' to be dropped
Posted On 03 Feb 2018
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Report:%20Nominee%20who%20called%20belief%20in%20climate%20change%20a%20'kind%20of%20paganism'%20to%20be%20dropped" target="_blank">
-
- Report:%20Nominee%20who%20called%20belief%20in%20climate%20change%20a%20'kind%20of%20paganism'%20to%20be%20dropped" target="_blank">
- Report:%20Nominee%20who%20called%20belief%20in%20climate%20change%20a%20'kind%20of%20paganism'%20to%20be%20dropped" target="_blank">
- Report:%20Nominee%20who%20called%20belief%20in%20climate%20change%20a%20'kind%20of%20paganism'%20to%20be%20dropped" target="_blank">
-
-