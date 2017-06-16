Previous Story
Protests follow not guilty verdict in officer's shooting of Philando Castile
Posted On 16 Jun 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Protests%20follow%20not%20guilty%20verdict%20in%20officer's%20shooting%20of%20Philando%20Castile" target="_blank">
-
- Protests%20follow%20not%20guilty%20verdict%20in%20officer's%20shooting%20of%20Philando%20Castile" target="_blank">
- Protests%20follow%20not%20guilty%20verdict%20in%20officer's%20shooting%20of%20Philando%20Castile" target="_blank">
- Protests%20follow%20not%20guilty%20verdict%20in%20officer's%20shooting%20of%20Philando%20Castile" target="_blank">
-
-