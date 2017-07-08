Previous Story
Protesters outnumber Klan marchers protesting removal of Confederate statue in Virginia; 23 arrested
Posted On 08 Jul 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Protesters%20outnumber%20Klan%20marchers%20protesting%20removal%20of%20Confederate%20statue%20in%20Virginia;%2023%20arrested" target="_blank">
-
- Protesters%20outnumber%20Klan%20marchers%20protesting%20removal%20of%20Confederate%20statue%20in%20Virginia;%2023%20arrested" target="_blank">
- Protesters%20outnumber%20Klan%20marchers%20protesting%20removal%20of%20Confederate%20statue%20in%20Virginia;%2023%20arrested" target="_blank">
- Protesters%20outnumber%20Klan%20marchers%20protesting%20removal%20of%20Confederate%20statue%20in%20Virginia;%2023%20arrested" target="_blank">
-
-