Previous Story
President, like most Americans, should lose some weight. 10-15 pounds this year, doctor says.
Posted On 16 Jan 2018
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- President,%20like%20most%20Americans,%20should%20lose%20some%20weight.%2010-15%20pounds%20this%20year,%20doctor%20says." target="_blank">
-
- President,%20like%20most%20Americans,%20should%20lose%20some%20weight.%2010-15%20pounds%20this%20year,%20doctor%20says." target="_blank">
- President,%20like%20most%20Americans,%20should%20lose%20some%20weight.%2010-15%20pounds%20this%20year,%20doctor%20says." target="_blank">
- President,%20like%20most%20Americans,%20should%20lose%20some%20weight.%2010-15%20pounds%20this%20year,%20doctor%20says." target="_blank">
-
-