Previous Story
Ousted Uber CEO Travis Kalanick shakes up board of directors
Posted On 30 Sep 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- Ousted%20Uber%20CEO%20Travis%20Kalanick%20shakes%20up%20board%20of%20directors" target="_blank">
-
- Ousted%20Uber%20CEO%20Travis%20Kalanick%20shakes%20up%20board%20of%20directors" target="_blank">
- Ousted%20Uber%20CEO%20Travis%20Kalanick%20shakes%20up%20board%20of%20directors" target="_blank">
- Ousted%20Uber%20CEO%20Travis%20Kalanick%20shakes%20up%20board%20of%20directors" target="_blank">
-
-