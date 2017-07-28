Previous Story
#OscarsSoWhite creator starts social media campaign to stop 'Confederate'
Posted On 28 Jul 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- #OscarsSoWhite%20creator%20starts%20social%20media%20campaign%20to%20stop%20'Confederate'" target="_blank">
-
- #OscarsSoWhite%20creator%20starts%20social%20media%20campaign%20to%20stop%20'Confederate'" target="_blank">
- #OscarsSoWhite%20creator%20starts%20social%20media%20campaign%20to%20stop%20'Confederate'" target="_blank">
- #OscarsSoWhite%20creator%20starts%20social%20media%20campaign%20to%20stop%20'Confederate'" target="_blank">
-
-