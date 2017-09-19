Previous Story
Opioid overdoses shorten US life expectancy by 2.5 months
Posted On 19 Sep 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- Opioid%20overdoses%20shorten%20US%20life%20expectancy%20by%202.5%20months" target="_blank">
-
- Opioid%20overdoses%20shorten%20US%20life%20expectancy%20by%202.5%20months" target="_blank">
- Opioid%20overdoses%20shorten%20US%20life%20expectancy%20by%202.5%20months" target="_blank">
- Opioid%20overdoses%20shorten%20US%20life%20expectancy%20by%202.5%20months" target="_blank">
-
-