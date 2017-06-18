Previous Story
Obama's voice is used out of context in radio ad for Georgia's special election
Posted On 18 Jun 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Obama's%20voice%20is%20used%20out%20of%20context%20in%20radio%20ad%20for%20Georgia's%20special%20election" target="_blank">
-
- Obama's%20voice%20is%20used%20out%20of%20context%20in%20radio%20ad%20for%20Georgia's%20special%20election" target="_blank">
- Obama's%20voice%20is%20used%20out%20of%20context%20in%20radio%20ad%20for%20Georgia's%20special%20election" target="_blank">
- Obama's%20voice%20is%20used%20out%20of%20context%20in%20radio%20ad%20for%20Georgia's%20special%20election" target="_blank">
-
-