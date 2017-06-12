Previous Story
Obamacare enrollment slides to 10.3 million for 2017
Posted On 12 Jun 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- Obamacare%20enrollment%20slides%20to%2010.3%20million%20for%202017" target="_blank">
-
- Obamacare%20enrollment%20slides%20to%2010.3%20million%20for%202017" target="_blank">
- Obamacare%20enrollment%20slides%20to%2010.3%20million%20for%202017" target="_blank">
- Obamacare%20enrollment%20slides%20to%2010.3%20million%20for%202017" target="_blank">
-
-