Previous Story
New York City is hiring a futurist to forecast innovation
Posted On 20 Oct 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- New%20York%20City%20is%20hiring%20a%20futurist%20to%20forecast%20innovation" target="_blank">
-
- New%20York%20City%20is%20hiring%20a%20futurist%20to%20forecast%20innovation" target="_blank">
- New%20York%20City%20is%20hiring%20a%20futurist%20to%20forecast%20innovation" target="_blank">
- New%20York%20City%20is%20hiring%20a%20futurist%20to%20forecast%20innovation" target="_blank">
-
-