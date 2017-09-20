BREAKING NEWS

Nest branches out with alarm system and face-detecting doorbell

Posted On 20 Sep 2017
By :
Comment: 0

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.

Leave a Reply

*

photo charity.jpg
September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  
photo charity.jpg

On Air Now


photo charity.jpg

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers
photo charity.jpg

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
76°
overcast clouds
humidity: 69%
wind: 13mph N
H 76 • L 74
74°
Thu
67°
Fri
75°
Sat
73°
Sun
72°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup