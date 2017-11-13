Previous Story
Nearly half of Americans now have high blood pressure, based on new guidelines
Posted On 13 Nov 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- Nearly%20half%20of%20Americans%20now%20have%20high%20blood%20pressure,%20based%20on%20new%20guidelines" target="_blank">
-
- Nearly%20half%20of%20Americans%20now%20have%20high%20blood%20pressure,%20based%20on%20new%20guidelines" target="_blank">
- Nearly%20half%20of%20Americans%20now%20have%20high%20blood%20pressure,%20based%20on%20new%20guidelines" target="_blank">
- Nearly%20half%20of%20Americans%20now%20have%20high%20blood%20pressure,%20based%20on%20new%20guidelines" target="_blank">
-
-