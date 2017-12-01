Previous Story
McConnell: 'Not a single Dem thought this was a good idea'
Posted On 01 Dec 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- McConnell:%20'Not%20a%20single%20Dem%20thought%20this%20was%20a%20good%20idea'" target="_blank">
-
- McConnell:%20'Not%20a%20single%20Dem%20thought%20this%20was%20a%20good%20idea'" target="_blank">
- McConnell:%20'Not%20a%20single%20Dem%20thought%20this%20was%20a%20good%20idea'" target="_blank">
- McConnell:%20'Not%20a%20single%20Dem%20thought%20this%20was%20a%20good%20idea'" target="_blank">
-
-