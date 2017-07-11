Previous Story
McConnell delays start of Senate's recess to work on health care reform
Posted On 11 Jul 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- McConnell%20delays%20start%20of%20Senate's%20recess%20to%20work%20on%20health%20care%20reform" target="_blank">
-
- McConnell%20delays%20start%20of%20Senate's%20recess%20to%20work%20on%20health%20care%20reform" target="_blank">
- McConnell%20delays%20start%20of%20Senate's%20recess%20to%20work%20on%20health%20care%20reform" target="_blank">
- McConnell%20delays%20start%20of%20Senate's%20recess%20to%20work%20on%20health%20care%20reform" target="_blank">
-
-