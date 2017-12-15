Previous Story
Marco Rubio says he's a 'no' vote for now. A handful of other Republicans say they're still evaluating the bill
Posted On 15 Dec 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Marco%20Rubio%20says%20he's%20a%20'no'%20vote%20for%20now.%20A%20handful%20of%20other%20Republicans%20say%20they're%20still%20evaluating%20the%20bill" target="_blank">
-
- Marco%20Rubio%20says%20he's%20a%20'no'%20vote%20for%20now.%20A%20handful%20of%20other%20Republicans%20say%20they're%20still%20evaluating%20the%20bill" target="_blank">
- Marco%20Rubio%20says%20he's%20a%20'no'%20vote%20for%20now.%20A%20handful%20of%20other%20Republicans%20say%20they're%20still%20evaluating%20the%20bill" target="_blank">
- Marco%20Rubio%20says%20he's%20a%20'no'%20vote%20for%20now.%20A%20handful%20of%20other%20Republicans%20say%20they're%20still%20evaluating%20the%20bill" target="_blank">
-
-