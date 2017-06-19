Previous Story
Lockheed close to massive F-35 fighter jet deal with 11 nations
Posted On 19 Jun 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- Lockheed%20close%20to%20massive%20F-35%20fighter%20jet%20deal%20with%2011%20nations" target="_blank">
-
- Lockheed%20close%20to%20massive%20F-35%20fighter%20jet%20deal%20with%2011%20nations" target="_blank">
- Lockheed%20close%20to%20massive%20F-35%20fighter%20jet%20deal%20with%2011%20nations" target="_blank">
- Lockheed%20close%20to%20massive%20F-35%20fighter%20jet%20deal%20with%2011%20nations" target="_blank">
-
-