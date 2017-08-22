Previous Story
LIVE UPDATES: Trump's in Phoenix, and so are protesters
Posted On 22 Aug 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- LIVE%20UPDATES:%20Trump's%20in%20Phoenix,%20and%20so%20are%20protesters" target="_blank">
-
- LIVE%20UPDATES:%20Trump's%20in%20Phoenix,%20and%20so%20are%20protesters" target="_blank">
- LIVE%20UPDATES:%20Trump's%20in%20Phoenix,%20and%20so%20are%20protesters" target="_blank">
- LIVE%20UPDATES:%20Trump's%20in%20Phoenix,%20and%20so%20are%20protesters" target="_blank">
-
-