Previous Story
Larry Nassar apologizes after admitting he used his position to sexually abuse underage girls
Posted On 22 Nov 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Larry%20Nassar%20apologizes%20after%20admitting%20he%20used%20his%20position%20to%20sexually%20abuse%20underage%20girls" target="_blank">
-
- Larry%20Nassar%20apologizes%20after%20admitting%20he%20used%20his%20position%20to%20sexually%20abuse%20underage%20girls" target="_blank">
- Larry%20Nassar%20apologizes%20after%20admitting%20he%20used%20his%20position%20to%20sexually%20abuse%20underage%20girls" target="_blank">
- Larry%20Nassar%20apologizes%20after%20admitting%20he%20used%20his%20position%20to%20sexually%20abuse%20underage%20girls" target="_blank">
-
-