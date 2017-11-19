Previous Story
Kushner's attorney accuses Senate panel of 'gotcha game' over documents request
Posted On 19 Nov 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Kushner's%20attorney%20accuses%20Senate%20panel%20of%20'gotcha%20game'%20over%20documents%20request" target="_blank">
-
- Kushner's%20attorney%20accuses%20Senate%20panel%20of%20'gotcha%20game'%20over%20documents%20request" target="_blank">
- Kushner's%20attorney%20accuses%20Senate%20panel%20of%20'gotcha%20game'%20over%20documents%20request" target="_blank">
- Kushner's%20attorney%20accuses%20Senate%20panel%20of%20'gotcha%20game'%20over%20documents%20request" target="_blank">
-
-