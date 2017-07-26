Previous Story
Justin Bieber hits paparazzo with car, police say
Posted On 26 Jul 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- Justin%20Bieber%20hits%20paparazzo%20with%20car,%20police%20say" target="_blank">
-
- Justin%20Bieber%20hits%20paparazzo%20with%20car,%20police%20say" target="_blank">
- Justin%20Bieber%20hits%20paparazzo%20with%20car,%20police%20say" target="_blank">
- Justin%20Bieber%20hits%20paparazzo%20with%20car,%20police%20say" target="_blank">
-
-