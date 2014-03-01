Joe and Teresa Giudice to Plead Guilty for Fraud, Other Charges

(NEW YORK) — Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa and Joe Giudice are expected to plead guilty in New Jersey federal court on Tuesday, sources briefed on the case confirm to ABC News.

The couple was indicted on multiple counts of fraud last summer, including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, bank fraud, making false statements on loan applications and bankruptcy fraud.

Sources tell ABC News that Teresa Giudice is expected to plead guilty to four charges, including at least one count of fraud. She is potentially facing two years in prison, but the final decision on that will be made by the judge at sentencing.

Joe, 43, had also been accused of failure to file tax returns from 2004 through 2008, a period when he allegedly earned nearly $1 million.

The plea deal will not keep Joe, who’s not a U.S. citizen but from Italy, from being deported.

After conviction, U.S. immigration officials get to decide if they want to proceed with sending him back to Italy.

The news comes as a surprise since at the time of the indictment, Henry Klingeman, an attorney for Teresa Guidice, 41, said in a statement to ABC News that she planned to plead not guilty.

When reached Friday afternoon, Klingeman declined to comment.