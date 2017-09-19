Previous Story
Jimmy Kimmel takes on new health care bill, says Sen. Cassidy lied 'right to my face'
Posted On 19 Sep 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- Jimmy%20Kimmel%20takes%20on%20new%20health%20care%20bill,%20says%20Sen.%20Cassidy%20lied%20'right%20to%20my%20face'" target="_blank">
-
- Jimmy%20Kimmel%20takes%20on%20new%20health%20care%20bill,%20says%20Sen.%20Cassidy%20lied%20'right%20to%20my%20face'" target="_blank">
- Jimmy%20Kimmel%20takes%20on%20new%20health%20care%20bill,%20says%20Sen.%20Cassidy%20lied%20'right%20to%20my%20face'" target="_blank">
- Jimmy%20Kimmel%20takes%20on%20new%20health%20care%20bill,%20says%20Sen.%20Cassidy%20lied%20'right%20to%20my%20face'" target="_blank">
-
-