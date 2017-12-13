Previous Story
It's the way you dress, Democratic congresswoman tells colleagues
Posted On 13 Dec 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- It's%20the%20way%20you%20dress,%20Democratic%20congresswoman%20tells%20colleagues" target="_blank">
-
- It's%20the%20way%20you%20dress,%20Democratic%20congresswoman%20tells%20colleagues" target="_blank">
- It's%20the%20way%20you%20dress,%20Democratic%20congresswoman%20tells%20colleagues" target="_blank">
- It's%20the%20way%20you%20dress,%20Democratic%20congresswoman%20tells%20colleagues" target="_blank">
-
-