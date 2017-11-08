Previous Story
Investigators have asked questions about the former Trump adviser and his son's business dealings
Posted On 08 Nov 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Investigators%20have%20asked%20questions%20about%20the%20former%20Trump%20adviser%20and%20his%20son's%20business%20dealings" target="_blank">
-
- Investigators%20have%20asked%20questions%20about%20the%20former%20Trump%20adviser%20and%20his%20son's%20business%20dealings" target="_blank">
- Investigators%20have%20asked%20questions%20about%20the%20former%20Trump%20adviser%20and%20his%20son's%20business%20dealings" target="_blank">
- Investigators%20have%20asked%20questions%20about%20the%20former%20Trump%20adviser%20and%20his%20son's%20business%20dealings" target="_blank">
-
-