Previous Story
Illegal immigrants arrested after cross-border tunnel found in San Diego
Posted On 26 Aug 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Illegal%20immigrants%20arrested%20after%20cross-border%20tunnel%20found%20in%20San%20Diego" target="_blank">
-
- Illegal%20immigrants%20arrested%20after%20cross-border%20tunnel%20found%20in%20San%20Diego" target="_blank">
- Illegal%20immigrants%20arrested%20after%20cross-border%20tunnel%20found%20in%20San%20Diego" target="_blank">
- Illegal%20immigrants%20arrested%20after%20cross-border%20tunnel%20found%20in%20San%20Diego" target="_blank">
-
-