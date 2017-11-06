Previous Story
Hero speaks: Emotional interview with man who shot gunman
Posted On 06 Nov 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Hero%20speaks:%20Emotional%20interview%20with%20man%20who%20shot%20gunman" target="_blank">
-
- Hero%20speaks:%20Emotional%20interview%20with%20man%20who%20shot%20gunman" target="_blank">
- Hero%20speaks:%20Emotional%20interview%20with%20man%20who%20shot%20gunman" target="_blank">
- Hero%20speaks:%20Emotional%20interview%20with%20man%20who%20shot%20gunman" target="_blank">
-
-