Previous Story
Guantanamo defense lawyer punished for disobeying judge
Posted On 01 Nov 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Guantanamo%20defense%20lawyer%20punished%20for%20disobeying%20judge" target="_blank">
-
- Guantanamo%20defense%20lawyer%20punished%20for%20disobeying%20judge" target="_blank">
- Guantanamo%20defense%20lawyer%20punished%20for%20disobeying%20judge" target="_blank">
- Guantanamo%20defense%20lawyer%20punished%20for%20disobeying%20judge" target="_blank">
-
-