Previous Story
Gov. Scott flew over the Florida Keys: 'It's horrible what we saw'
Posted On 11 Sep 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Gov.%20Scott%20flew%20over%20the%20Florida%20Keys:%20'It's%20horrible%20what%20we%20saw'" target="_blank">
-
- Gov.%20Scott%20flew%20over%20the%20Florida%20Keys:%20'It's%20horrible%20what%20we%20saw'" target="_blank">
- Gov.%20Scott%20flew%20over%20the%20Florida%20Keys:%20'It's%20horrible%20what%20we%20saw'" target="_blank">
- Gov.%20Scott%20flew%20over%20the%20Florida%20Keys:%20'It's%20horrible%20what%20we%20saw'" target="_blank">
-
-