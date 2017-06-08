Previous Story
Google sells maker of 'nightmare-inducing' robots to Japan's SoftBank
Posted On 08 Jun 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- Google%20sells%20maker%20of%20'nightmare-inducing'%20robots%20to%20Japan's%20SoftBank" target="_blank">
-
- Google%20sells%20maker%20of%20'nightmare-inducing'%20robots%20to%20Japan's%20SoftBank" target="_blank">
- Google%20sells%20maker%20of%20'nightmare-inducing'%20robots%20to%20Japan's%20SoftBank" target="_blank">
- Google%20sells%20maker%20of%20'nightmare-inducing'%20robots%20to%20Japan's%20SoftBank" target="_blank">
-
-