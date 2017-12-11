Previous Story
Fliers paid a record $1.2 billion in baggage fees last quarter
Posted On 11 Dec 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the Author
Long Island’s 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- Fliers%20paid%20a%20record%20$1.2%20billion%20in%20baggage%20fees%20last%20quarter" target="_blank">
-
- Fliers%20paid%20a%20record%20$1.2%20billion%20in%20baggage%20fees%20last%20quarter" target="_blank">
- Fliers%20paid%20a%20record%20$1.2%20billion%20in%20baggage%20fees%20last%20quarter" target="_blank">
- Fliers%20paid%20a%20record%20$1.2%20billion%20in%20baggage%20fees%20last%20quarter" target="_blank">
-
-