Previous Story
FaceApp removing 'ethnicity filters' after outrage
Posted On 09 Aug 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- FaceApp%20removing%20'ethnicity%20filters'%20after%20outrage" target="_blank">
-
- FaceApp%20removing%20'ethnicity%20filters'%20after%20outrage" target="_blank">
- FaceApp%20removing%20'ethnicity%20filters'%20after%20outrage" target="_blank">
- FaceApp%20removing%20'ethnicity%20filters'%20after%20outrage" target="_blank">
-
-