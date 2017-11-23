Previous Story
Exhausted crews, severe morale problems, a series of deadly accidents, budget concerns, a corruption scandal. The 7th Fleet's capability is being questioned
Posted On 23 Nov 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Exhausted%20crews,%20severe%20morale%20problems,%20a%20series%20of%20deadly%20accidents,%20budget%20concerns,%20a%20corruption%20scandal.%20The%207th%20Fleet's%20capability%20is%20being%20questioned" target="_blank">
-
- Exhausted%20crews,%20severe%20morale%20problems,%20a%20series%20of%20deadly%20accidents,%20budget%20concerns,%20a%20corruption%20scandal.%20The%207th%20Fleet's%20capability%20is%20being%20questioned" target="_blank">
- Exhausted%20crews,%20severe%20morale%20problems,%20a%20series%20of%20deadly%20accidents,%20budget%20concerns,%20a%20corruption%20scandal.%20The%207th%20Fleet's%20capability%20is%20being%20questioned" target="_blank">
- Exhausted%20crews,%20severe%20morale%20problems,%20a%20series%20of%20deadly%20accidents,%20budget%20concerns,%20a%20corruption%20scandal.%20The%207th%20Fleet's%20capability%20is%20being%20questioned" target="_blank">
-
-