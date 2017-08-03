Previous Story
Ex-intel chief warns Trump: Firing Mueller 'would be Watergate in slow motion'
Posted On 03 Aug 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Ex-intel%20chief%20warns%20Trump:%20Firing%20Mueller%20'would%20be%20Watergate%20in%20slow%20motion'" target="_blank">
-
- Ex-intel%20chief%20warns%20Trump:%20Firing%20Mueller%20'would%20be%20Watergate%20in%20slow%20motion'" target="_blank">
- Ex-intel%20chief%20warns%20Trump:%20Firing%20Mueller%20'would%20be%20Watergate%20in%20slow%20motion'" target="_blank">
- Ex-intel%20chief%20warns%20Trump:%20Firing%20Mueller%20'would%20be%20Watergate%20in%20slow%20motion'" target="_blank">
-
-