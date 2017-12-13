Previous Story
Ex-House speaker can't be alone with kids, judge rules
Posted On 13 Dec 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Ex-House%20speaker%20can't%20be%20alone%20with%20kids,%20judge%20rules" target="_blank">
-
- Ex-House%20speaker%20can't%20be%20alone%20with%20kids,%20judge%20rules" target="_blank">
- Ex-House%20speaker%20can't%20be%20alone%20with%20kids,%20judge%20rules" target="_blank">
- Ex-House%20speaker%20can't%20be%20alone%20with%20kids,%20judge%20rules" target="_blank">
-
-